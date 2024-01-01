Will you get into Saint Mary's College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. Mary's College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Mary's College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
St. Mary's College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Mary's College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Mary's College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1090.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.72
Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Mary's College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Mary's College is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and St. Mary's College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
-
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College
Will I get into St. Mary's College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Mary's College