Saint Vincent College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Vincent College.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Vincent College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Vincent College is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Saint Vincent College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.