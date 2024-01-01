Will you get into Saint Vincent College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Vincent College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Vincent College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Saint Vincent College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Vincent College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Vincent College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.53
Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Vincent College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Vincent College is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Saint Vincent College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College
-
Will I get into Saint Vincent College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Vincent College