Will you get into San Diego State University (SDSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SDSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SDSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SDSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SDSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of San Diego State University (SDSU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1120.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for SDSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SDSU is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

SDSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.