Will you get into San Diego State University (SDSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SDSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SDSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SDSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SDSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of San Diego State University (SDSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1120.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for SDSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SDSU is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
SDSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SDSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)
Will I get into SDSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at San Diego State University (SDSU)