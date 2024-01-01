Will you get into University of California-Davis (UCD)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Davis.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Davis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UC Davis Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Davis.

School Average Average SAT 1205.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 4.03

Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Davis?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Davis is 4.03 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UC Davis is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.