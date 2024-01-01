Will you get into University of California-Davis (UCD)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UC Davis.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UC Davis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UC Davis Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UC Davis.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1205.0
|Average ACT
|28.0
|Average GPA
|4.03
Is your high school GPA good enough for UC Davis?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UC Davis is 4.03 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UC Davis is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UC Davis with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)
Will I get into UC Davis with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of California-Davis (UCD)