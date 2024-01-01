San Diego State University (SDSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to SDSU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to SDSU.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At SDSU, 38.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for San Diego State University (SDSU), click here
Can you transfer into San Diego State University (SDSU)
What are the transfer requirements for SDSU?
SDSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, SDSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
SDSU requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are San Diego State University (SDSU)’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SDSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for San Diego State University (SDSU) transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to SDSU on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|in March
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is San Diego State University (SDSU)’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, SDSU received 25350 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 5046 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SDSU is 19.91%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SDSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 5046 accepted transfer students, 3437 students enrolled - that means the yield was 68.11%.
SDSU accepts 20 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of San Diego State University (SDSU)
What are the San Diego State University (SDSU) transfer GPA requirements?
SDSU requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, SDSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
Additional Transfer Info for SDSU
SDSU has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to SDSU?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SDSU.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to San Diego...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at SDSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to SDSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into SDSU
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
SDSU website
for more info.
SDSU accepts 19.91% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into SDSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SDSU students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|510
|620
|565
|SAT Reading
|490
|600
|545
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1000
|1220
|1110
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|22
|27
|24
|ACT Reading
|22
|29
|25
|2018 Total ACT Score
|44
|56
|50
San Diego State University (SDSU)’s average SAT score is 1110. To be a competitive applicant for San Diego State University (SDSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
