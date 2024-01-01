Will you get into California State University-Long Beach (CSULB)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal State Long Beach.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal State Long Beach’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cal State Long Beach Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal State Long Beach.

For a more detailed breakdown of California State University-Long Beach (CSULB) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal State Long Beach?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal State Long Beach is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Cal State Long Beach is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.