Will you get into UC Irvine ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCI.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UCI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCI.

School Average Average SAT 1160.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for UCI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCI is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and UCI is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.