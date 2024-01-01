Will you get into UC Irvine ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCI.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UCI Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCI.
For a more detailed breakdown of UC Irvine admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1160.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for UCI?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCI is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UCI is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UCI with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine
Will I get into UCI with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at UC Irvine