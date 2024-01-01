Will you get into School of Visual Arts?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into School of Visual Arts.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for School of Visual Arts’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

School of Visual Arts Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into School of Visual Arts.

For a more detailed breakdown of School of Visual Arts admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for School of Visual Arts?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at School of Visual Arts is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and School of Visual Arts is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.