Will you get into Seton Hill University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Seton Hill University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Seton Hill University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Seton Hill University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Seton Hill University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Seton Hill University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.72
Is your high school GPA good enough for Seton Hill University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Seton Hill University is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Seton Hill University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University
Will I get into Seton Hill University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Seton Hill University