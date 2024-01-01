Will you get into Seton Hill University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Seton Hill University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Seton Hill University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Seton Hill University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Seton Hill University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Seton Hill University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for Seton Hill University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Seton Hill University is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Seton Hill University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.