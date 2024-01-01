Will you get into Shenandoah University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Shenandoah University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Shenandoah University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Shenandoah University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Shenandoah University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Shenandoah University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 996.5 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.53

Is your high school GPA good enough for Shenandoah University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Shenandoah University is 3.53 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Shenandoah University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.