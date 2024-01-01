Will you get into Shorter University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Shorter.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Shorter’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Shorter Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Shorter.
For a more detailed breakdown of Shorter University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|945.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.25
Is your high school GPA good enough for Shorter?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Shorter is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Shorter is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Shorter with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University
Will I get into Shorter with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Shorter University