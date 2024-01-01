Will you get into Shorter University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Shorter.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Shorter’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Shorter Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Shorter.

For a more detailed breakdown of Shorter University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 945.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for Shorter?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Shorter is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Shorter is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.