Spelman College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Spelman College.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for Spelman College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Spelman College is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Spelman College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.