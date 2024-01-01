Will you get into St. Joseph's College-New York?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Joseph's College-New York’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St. Joseph's College-New York Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Joseph's College-New York.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Joseph's College-New York?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Joseph's College-New York is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. St. Joseph's College-New York is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.