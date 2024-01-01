Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Joseph's College-New York

Will you enjoy St. Joseph's College-New York as a transfer student?

St. Joseph's College-New York Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to St. Joseph's College-New York. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to St. Joseph's College-New York.

St. Joseph's College-New York chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At St. Joseph's College-New York, 15.22% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for St. Joseph's College-New York, click here

Can you transfer into St. Joseph's College-New York Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for St. Joseph's College-New York? St. Joseph's College-New York requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, St. Joseph's College-New York also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Joseph's College-New York requires a minimum of 32 credits.

What are St. Joseph's College-New York’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Joseph's College-New York transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is St. Joseph's College-New York’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Joseph's College-New York received 634 transfer applicants. The school accepted 248 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Joseph's College-New York is 39.12%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Joseph's College-New York. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

St. Joseph's College-New York chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 248 accepted transfer students, 87 students enrolled - that means the yield was 35.08%. St. Joseph's College-New York accepts 40 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the St. Joseph's College-New York transfer GPA requirements? St. Joseph's College-New York requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Joseph's College-New York requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Joseph's College-New York St. Joseph's College-New York has noted the additional policies: Applicants transferring to professional studies programs may be eligible to transfer additional credits and receive prior experiential learning credit..

Will you enjoy transferring to St. Joseph's College-New York? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Joseph's College-New York. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Brooklyn... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Joseph's College-New York is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to St. Joseph's College-New York then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Joseph's College-New York Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Joseph's College-New York website for more info.

St. Joseph's College-New York accepts 39.12% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Joseph's College-New York, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Joseph's College-New York students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 560 505 SAT Reading 450 550 500 2018 Total SAT Score 900 1110 1005 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 19 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 48 42 St. Joseph's College-New York’s average SAT score is 1005. To be a competitive applicant for St. Joseph's College-New York your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

St. Joseph's College-New York chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College