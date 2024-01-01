Will you get into St. Mary's College of Maryland?
St. Mary's or SMCM Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Mary's or SMCM.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.38
Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Mary's or SMCM?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Mary's or SMCM is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and St. Mary's or SMCM is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland
Will I get into St. Mary's or SMCM with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at St. Mary's College of Maryland