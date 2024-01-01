Will you get into St. Thomas Aquinas College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into STAC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for STAC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

STAC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into STAC.

School Average Average SAT 940.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 2.97

Is your high school GPA good enough for STAC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at STAC is 2.97 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. STAC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.