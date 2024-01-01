Will you get into Stetson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Stetson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Stetson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Stetson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Stetson University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Stetson University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for Stetson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Stetson University is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Stetson University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.