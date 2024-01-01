Will you get into Stockton University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.

For a more detailed breakdown of Stockton University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.15

Is your high school GPA good enough for The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey is 3.15 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.