This is the complete guide for transferring to University at Albany SUNY.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At University at Albany SUNY, 30.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for SUNY at Albany, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University at Albany SUNY? University at Albany SUNY requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, University at Albany SUNY also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University at Albany SUNY requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are SUNY at Albany’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University at Albany SUNY transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is SUNY at Albany’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University at Albany SUNY received 4583 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2598 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University at Albany SUNY is 56.69%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University at Albany SUNY. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the SUNY at Albany transfer GPA requirements? University at Albany SUNY requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University at Albany SUNY requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for University at Albany SUNY University at Albany SUNY has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University at Albany SUNY? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University at Albany SUNY. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Albany... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University at Albany SUNY is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University at Albany SUNY then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University at Albany SUNY Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University at Albany SUNY website for more info.

University at Albany SUNY accepts 56.69% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University at Albany SUNY, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University at Albany SUNY students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 590 545 SAT Reading 490 580 535 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1170 1080 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 SUNY at Albany’s average SAT score is 1080. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY at Albany your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

