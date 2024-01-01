Will you get into SUNY at Fredonia?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY at Fredonia.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY at Fredonia’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY at Fredonia Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY at Fredonia.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY at Fredonia admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1040.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.17

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY at Fredonia?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY at Fredonia is 3.17 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SUNY at Fredonia is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.