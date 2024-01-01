Will you get into SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill.

School Average Average SAT 875.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.