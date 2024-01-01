Will you get into SUNY Oneonta?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY Oneonta.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY Oneonta’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY Oneonta Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY Oneonta.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY Oneonta admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY Oneonta?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY Oneonta is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SUNY Oneonta is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.