Final Verdict: How to transfer into SUNY Oneonta

SUNY Oneonta Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to SUNY Oneonta.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At SUNY Oneonta, 9.28% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for SUNY Oneonta, click here

Can you transfer into SUNY Oneonta Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for SUNY Oneonta? SUNY Oneonta requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, SUNY Oneonta also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SUNY Oneonta requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are SUNY Oneonta’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SUNY Oneonta transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is SUNY Oneonta’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SUNY Oneonta received 2013 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1271 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SUNY Oneonta is 63.14%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SUNY Oneonta. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the SUNY Oneonta transfer GPA requirements? SUNY Oneonta requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SUNY Oneonta requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for SUNY Oneonta SUNY Oneonta has noted the additional policies: Minimum 2.8 GPA required of education transfer applicants. Grades of "D-" or better may be accepted from students who transfer from another SUNY four-year institution and from students who transfer from any institution with an associate degree..

Will you enjoy transferring to SUNY Oneonta? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SUNY Oneonta. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Oneonta... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SUNY Oneonta is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to SUNY Oneonta then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SUNY Oneonta Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SUNY Oneonta website for more info.

SUNY Oneonta accepts 63.14% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SUNY Oneonta, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.43 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.57. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SUNY Oneonta students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 580 535 SAT Reading 490 580 535 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1160 1070 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 26 24 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 42 51 46 SUNY Oneonta’s average SAT score is 1070. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY Oneonta your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

