Will you get into Tennessee Technological University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tennessee Tech University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tennessee Tech University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Tennessee Tech University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tennessee Tech University.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tennessee Tech University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tennessee Tech University is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Tennessee Tech University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.