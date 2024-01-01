Will you get into Tennessee Technological University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tennessee Tech University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tennessee Tech University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tennessee Tech University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tennessee Tech University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Tennessee Technological University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tennessee Tech University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tennessee Tech University is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Tennessee Tech University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University
-
Will I get into Tennessee Tech University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Technological University