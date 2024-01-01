Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Tennessee Technological University

Will you enjoy Tennessee Technological University as a transfer student?

Tennessee Technological University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Tennessee Tech University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Tennessee Tech University.

Tennessee Technological University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Tennessee Tech University, 29.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Tennessee Technological University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Tennessee Tech University? Tennessee Tech University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Tennessee Tech University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Tennessee Tech University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Tennessee Technological University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Tennessee Tech University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 24 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 19 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Tennessee Technological University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Tennessee Tech University received 1719 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1169 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Tennessee Tech University is 68.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Tennessee Tech University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Tennessee Technological University transfer GPA requirements? Tennessee Tech University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Tennessee Tech University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Tennessee Tech University Tennessee Tech University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Tennessee Tech University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Tennessee Tech University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cookeville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Tennessee Tech University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Tennessee Tech University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Tennessee Tech University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Tennessee Tech University website for more info.

Tennessee Tech University accepts 68.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Tennessee Tech University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.63 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.78. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Tennessee Tech University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 600 550 SAT Reading 460 590 525 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1190 1075 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 Tennessee Technological University’s average SAT score is 1075. To be a competitive applicant for Tennessee Technological University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

