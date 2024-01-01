Will you get into Tennessee Wesleyan University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tennessee Wesleyan University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tennessee Wesleyan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tennessee Wesleyan University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tennessee Wesleyan University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|930.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tennessee Wesleyan University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tennessee Wesleyan University is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tennessee Wesleyan University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University
Will I get into Tennessee Wesleyan University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee Wesleyan University