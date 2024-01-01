Will you get into Tennessee Wesleyan University?

Tennessee Wesleyan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tennessee Wesleyan University.

School Average Average SAT 930.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tennessee Wesleyan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tennessee Wesleyan University is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tennessee Wesleyan University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.