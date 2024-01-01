Will you get into Texas Tech University (TTU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas Tech University (TTU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas Tech University (TTU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Texas Tech University (TTU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas Tech University (TTU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Tech University (TTU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.57
Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas Tech University (TTU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas Tech University (TTU) is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Texas Tech University (TTU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)
-
Will I get into Texas Tech University (TTU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Texas Tech University (TTU)