Will you get into Texas Tech University (TTU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas Tech University (TTU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas Tech University (TTU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Texas Tech University (TTU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas Tech University (TTU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Texas Tech University (TTU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas Tech University (TTU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas Tech University (TTU) is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Texas Tech University (TTU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.