Will you get into Thomas Aquinas College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Thomas Aquinas College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Thomas Aquinas College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Thomas Aquinas College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Thomas Aquinas College.

School Average Average SAT 1270.0 Average ACT 29.5 Average GPA 3.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for Thomas Aquinas College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Thomas Aquinas College is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Thomas Aquinas College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.