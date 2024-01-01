Will you get into Trinity College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Trinity Bantams.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Trinity Bantams’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Trinity Bantams Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Trinity Bantams.

For a more detailed breakdown of Trinity College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.83

Is your high school GPA good enough for Trinity Bantams?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Trinity Bantams is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Trinity Bantams is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.