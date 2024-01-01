Will you get into Trinity College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Trinity Bantams.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Trinity Bantams’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Trinity Bantams Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Trinity Bantams.
For a more detailed breakdown of Trinity College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.83
Is your high school GPA good enough for Trinity Bantams?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Trinity Bantams is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Trinity Bantams is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Trinity College
Will I get into Trinity Bantams with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Trinity College