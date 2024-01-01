Will you get into University of Arkansas?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Arkansas.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Arkansas’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Arkansas Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Arkansas.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Arkansas admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Arkansas?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Arkansas is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Arkansas is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.