Will you get into University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UAPB.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UAPB’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UAPB Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UAPB.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|890.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|3.01
Is your high school GPA good enough for UAPB?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UAPB is 3.01 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UAPB is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UAPB with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Will I get into UAPB with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff