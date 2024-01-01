Will you get into University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UAPB.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UAPB’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UAPB Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UAPB.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 890.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.01

Is your high school GPA good enough for UAPB?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UAPB is 3.01 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UAPB is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.