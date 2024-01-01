Will you get into University of Evansville?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UE.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UE’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UE Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UE.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Evansville admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1125.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for UE?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UE is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

UE does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.