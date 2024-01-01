Will you get into University of Evansville?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UE.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UE’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UE Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UE.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Evansville admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1125.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for UE?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UE is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
UE does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UE with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville
Will I get into UE with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Evansville