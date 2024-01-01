Will you get accepted?

University of Evansville Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UE. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UE.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UE, 12.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Evansville, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UE? UE requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UE also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UE requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Evansville’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UE transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Evansville’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UE received 248 transfer applicants. The school accepted 136 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UE is 54.84%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UE. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Additionally, of the 136 accepted transfer students, 59 students enrolled - that means the yield was 43.38%. UE accepts 55 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the University of Evansville transfer GPA requirements? UE requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UE requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UE UE has noted the additional policies: A special orientation for transfer students, STAR, is held each semester..

Will you enjoy transferring to UE? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UE. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Evansville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UE is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UE then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UE Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UE website for more info.

UE accepts 54.84% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UE, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UE students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 620 560 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 990 1220 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 28 24 ACT Reading 22 28 25 2018 Total ACT Score 43 56 49 University of Evansville’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for University of Evansville your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

