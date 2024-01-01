Will you get into University of Hawaii-West Oahu?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UH West Oahu.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UH West Oahu’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UH West Oahu Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UH West Oahu.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Hawaii-West Oahu admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for UH West Oahu?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UH West Oahu is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

UH West Oahu does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.