Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Hawaii-West Oahu

University of Hawaii-West Oahu Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UH West Oahu. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UH West Oahu.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UH West Oahu, 17.93% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Hawaii-West Oahu, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UH West Oahu? UH West Oahu requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UH West Oahu also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UH West Oahu requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Hawaii-West Oahu’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UH West Oahu transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Hawaii-West Oahu’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UH West Oahu received 964 transfer applicants. The school accepted 853 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UH West Oahu is 88.49%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UH West Oahu. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Hawaii-West Oahu transfer GPA requirements? UH West Oahu requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UH West Oahu requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UH West Oahu UH West Oahu has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UH West Oahu? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UH West Oahu. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Kapolei... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UH West Oahu is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UH West Oahu then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UH West Oahu Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UH West Oahu website for more info.

UH West Oahu accepts 88.49% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UH West Oahu, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UH West Oahu students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 550 505 SAT Reading 470 560 515 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1110 1020 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 15 21 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 43 37 University of Hawaii-West Oahu’s average SAT score is 1020. To be a competitive applicant for University of Hawaii-West Oahu your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

