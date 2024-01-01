Will you get into University of Illinois at Springfield?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UIS.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UIS’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UIS Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UIS.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Illinois at Springfield admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for UIS?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UIS is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UIS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.