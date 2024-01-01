Will you get into University of Illinois at Springfield?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UIS.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UIS’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UIS Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UIS.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Illinois at Springfield admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1035.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for UIS?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UIS is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UIS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UIS with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield
Will I get into UIS with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Springfield