University of Illinois at Springfield Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UIS, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Illinois at Springfield, click here

What are the transfer requirements for UIS? UIS requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UIS also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UIS requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Illinois at Springfield’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UIS transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Illinois at Springfield’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UIS received 1348 transfer applicants. The school accepted 829 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UIS is 61.5%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UIS. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Illinois at Springfield transfer GPA requirements? UIS requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UIS requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UIS UIS has noted the additional policies: Students who graduate with an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree from an Illinois community college will be considered a junior and have all general education requirements met..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UIS. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Springfield... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UIS is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you're considering transferring to UIS then I highly recommend that you watch the school's videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UIS Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UIS website for more info.

UIS accepts 61.5% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UIS, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.59 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.73. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UIS students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 463 548 505 SAT Reading 423 598 510 2018 Total SAT Score 886 1146 1016 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 27 23 ACT Reading 20 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 39 55 47 University of Illinois at Springfield’s average SAT score is 1016. To be a competitive applicant for University of Illinois at Springfield your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

