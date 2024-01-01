Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

Will you enjoy University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Illinois. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Illinois.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Illinois CampusReel At Illinois, 4.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), click here

Can you transfer into University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Illinois? Illinois requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Illinois also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Illinois requires a minimum of 36 credits.

What are University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Illinois transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline March 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Illinois received 3991 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2034 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Illinois is 50.96%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Illinois. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) transfer GPA requirements? Illinois requires a minimum college GPA of 2.75 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Illinois requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for Illinois Illinois has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Illinois? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Illinois. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Champaign... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Illinois is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Illinois then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Illinois Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Illinois website for more info.

Illinois accepts 50.96% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Illinois, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.71 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.86. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Illinois students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 705 790 747 SAT Reading 580 690 635 2018 Total SAT Score 1285 1480 1382 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 32 28 ACT Reading 25 33 29 2018 Total ACT Score 50 65 57 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)’s average SAT score is 1382. To be a competitive applicant for University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

