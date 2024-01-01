Will you get into University of Maryland-Baltimore County?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMBC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMBC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UMBC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMBC.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maryland-Baltimore County admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1210.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for UMBC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMBC is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UMBC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UMBC with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Will I get into UMBC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Maryland-Baltimore County