Will you get into University of Maryland-Baltimore County?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMBC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMBC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UMBC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMBC.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maryland-Baltimore County admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for UMBC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMBC is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UMBC is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.