University of Maryland-Baltimore County Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UMBC.

What are the transfer requirements for UMBC? UMBC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, UMBC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UMBC requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UMBC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline December 1 Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline June 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UMBC received 2242 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1828 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UMBC is 81.53%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UMBC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Maryland-Baltimore County transfer GPA requirements? UMBC requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UMBC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for UMBC UMBC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UMBC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Baltimore... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at UMBC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UMBC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UMBC website for more info.

UMBC accepts 81.53% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UMBC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.9 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.06. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UMBC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 570 670 620 SAT Reading 550 650 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1120 1320 1220 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 28 25 ACT Reading 23 30 26 2018 Total ACT Score 46 58 52 University of Maryland-Baltimore County’s average SAT score is 1220. To be a competitive applicant for University of Maryland-Baltimore County your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

