Will you get into University of Memphis?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Memphis.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Memphis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Memphis Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Memphis.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Memphis admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1020.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Memphis?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Memphis is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Memphis is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis
-
Will I get into University of Memphis with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Memphis