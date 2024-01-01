Will you get into University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNLV.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNLV’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNLV Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNLV.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1005.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.36
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNLV?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNLV is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNLV is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNLV with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
Will I get into UNLV with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)