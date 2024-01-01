Will you get into University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNLV.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNLV’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNLV Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNLV.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1005.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNLV?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNLV is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UNLV is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.