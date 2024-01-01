Will you get into Portland State University (PSU)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Portland State University (PSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Portland State University (PSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Portland State University (PSU).

School Average Average SAT 1045.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Portland State University (PSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Portland State University (PSU) is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Portland State University (PSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.