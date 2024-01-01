Will you get into University of North Carolina at Asheville?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of North Carolina at Asheville.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of North Carolina at Asheville’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of North Carolina at Asheville Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of North Carolina at Asheville.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.37
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of North Carolina at Asheville?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of North Carolina at Asheville is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of North Carolina at Asheville is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville
Will I get into University of North Carolina at Asheville with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Asheville