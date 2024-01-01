Will you get into University of North Carolina at Asheville?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of North Carolina at Asheville.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of North Carolina at Asheville’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of North Carolina at Asheville Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of North Carolina at Asheville.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Asheville admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1155.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of North Carolina at Asheville?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of North Carolina at Asheville is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of North Carolina at Asheville is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.