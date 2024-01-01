Will you get into University of North Carolina at Charlotte?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNC Charlotte.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNC Charlotte’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNC Charlotte Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNC Charlotte.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Charlotte admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 4.07

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNC Charlotte?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNC Charlotte is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UNC Charlotte is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.