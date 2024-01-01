Will you get into University of North Carolina at Charlotte?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNC Charlotte.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNC Charlotte’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNC Charlotte Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNC Charlotte.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina at Charlotte admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|4.07
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNC Charlotte?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNC Charlotte is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UNC Charlotte is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte
-
Will I get into UNC Charlotte with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina at Charlotte