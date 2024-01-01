University of North Carolina at Charlotte Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to UNC Charlotte. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UNC Charlotte.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At UNC Charlotte, 44.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into University of North Carolina at Charlotte
What are the transfer requirements for UNC Charlotte?
UNC Charlotte requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Recommended of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, UNC Charlotte also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
UNC Charlotte requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UNC Charlotte transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|June 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 1
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for University of North Carolina at Charlotte transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to UNC Charlotte on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, UNC Charlotte received 5016 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 4424 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UNC Charlotte is 88.2%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UNC Charlotte. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 4424 accepted transfer students, 2970 students enrolled - that means the yield was 67.13%.
UNC Charlotte accepts 89 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the University of North Carolina at Charlotte transfer GPA requirements?
UNC Charlotte requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, UNC Charlotte requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for UNC Charlotte
UNC Charlotte has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to UNC Charlotte?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UNC Charlotte.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Charlotte...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at UNC Charlotte is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to UNC Charlotte then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into UNC Charlotte
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
UNC Charlotte website
for more info.
UNC Charlotte accepts 88.2% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into UNC Charlotte, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.07 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.23. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UNC Charlotte students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|520
|610
|565
|SAT Reading
|510
|590
|550
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1030
|1200
|1115
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|26
|23
|ACT Reading
|20
|25
|22
|2018 Total ACT Score
|41
|51
|46
University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s average SAT score is 1115. To be a competitive applicant for University of North Carolina at Charlotte your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
