University of Scranton Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Scranton.

School Average Average SAT 1130.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Scranton?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Scranton is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Scranton is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.