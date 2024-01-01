Will you get into University of Scranton?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Scranton.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Scranton’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Scranton Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Scranton.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1130.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Scranton?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Scranton is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Scranton is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton
Will I get into University of Scranton with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Scranton