University of South Carolina Aiken Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of South Carolina Aiken.

University of South Carolina Aiken chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At University of South Carolina Aiken, 42.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of South Carolina Aiken, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of South Carolina Aiken? University of South Carolina Aiken requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, University of South Carolina Aiken also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of South Carolina Aiken requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of South Carolina Aiken’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of South Carolina Aiken transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of South Carolina Aiken’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of South Carolina Aiken received 960 transfer applicants. The school accepted 659 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of South Carolina Aiken is 68.65%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of South Carolina Aiken. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of South Carolina Aiken transfer GPA requirements? University of South Carolina Aiken requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of South Carolina Aiken requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of South Carolina Aiken University of South Carolina Aiken has noted the additional policies: Maximum number of transfer credits varies by program..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of South Carolina Aiken? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of South Carolina Aiken. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Aiken... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of South Carolina Aiken is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of South Carolina Aiken then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of South Carolina Aiken Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of South Carolina Aiken website for more info.

University of South Carolina Aiken accepts 68.65% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of South Carolina Aiken, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.85 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.0. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of South Carolina Aiken students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 530 480 SAT Reading 440 530 485 2018 Total SAT Score 870 1060 965 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 16 22 19 2018 Total ACT Score 32 44 38 University of South Carolina Aiken’s average SAT score is 965. To be a competitive applicant for University of South Carolina Aiken your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

