University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UW-Seattle CampusReel At UW-Seattle, 16.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), click here

Can you transfer into University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)

What are the transfer requirements for UW-Seattle? UW-Seattle requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, UW-Seattle also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UW-Seattle requires a minimum of 5 credits.

What are University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UW-Seattle transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 30 Winter Transfer Deadline October 15 Spring Transfer Deadline February 15 Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UW-Seattle received 45907 transfer applicants. The school accepted 22350 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UW-Seattle is 48.69%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UW-Seattle. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) transfer GPA requirements? UW-Seattle requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UW-Seattle requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UW-Seattle UW-Seattle has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UW-Seattle? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UW-Seattle. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Seattle... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UW-Seattle is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UW-Seattle then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UW-Seattle Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UW-Seattle website for more info.

UW-Seattle accepts 48.69% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UW-Seattle, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.8 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.95. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UW-Seattle students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 580 710 645 SAT Reading 540 660 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1120 1370 1245 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 33 29 ACT Reading 26 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 52 67 59 University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)’s average SAT score is 1245. To be a competitive applicant for University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

