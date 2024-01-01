Will you get into University of Wisconsin-Madison?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Wisconsin-Madison.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Wisconsin-Madison’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Wisconsin-Madison.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Wisconsin-Madison admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1300.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Wisconsin-Madison?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Wisconsin-Madison is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Wisconsin-Madison is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
