University of Wisconsin-Madison Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Wisconsin-Madison.

School Average Average SAT 1300.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Wisconsin-Madison?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Wisconsin-Madison is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Wisconsin-Madison is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.